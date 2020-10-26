Society 341 newly infected in Serbia, 1 patient died, growing number of people on respirators In the last 24 hours, 6.503 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, 341 were positive, while one person died. Source: B92 Monday, October 26, 2020 | 15:59 Tweet Share Foto: Ilustracija/Tanjug/AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File

The number of hospitalized is 768 patients.



According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and the "Trampoline" Institute, there are 39 patients on respirators in hospitals throughout Serbia.



Total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Serbia is 39.827, while 1.289.519 people have been tested since the outbreak of the epidemic.