Society Serbia: This is the number of infected after which the strictest measures will follow Epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović estimated that "the most severe" measures should be introduced if the number of newly infected on a daily basis reaches 1500 Source: Beta Monday, October 26, 2020 | 09:20

He stated for today's "Blic" that based on the current epidemiological situation and the number of patients in Serbia, "it is still not the time to introduce curfew".



"We are now still far below the number that exists around us and in Europe because we are among the three countries with the lowest rate per 100.000 active cases, and there are also Estonia, Norway and Turkey, while all the others are in a far higher risk", Tiodorović stated.



He estimated that a leap in the number of newly infected can be expected in the next 10 to 15 days.



"If we fail to suppress the arrogant behavior that is happening, parties, night outs and music spectacles, we can expect that there will be growing number of infected," the epidemiologist added.