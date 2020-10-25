Society More than half of the newly infected in Belgrade - numbers for other cities disclosed The coronavirus does not stop spreading in the municipalities of Serbia, the most critical situation still in the capital. Source: B92 Sunday, October 25, 2020 | 21:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Mityay_PG

Of the 614 newly registered cases, more than half are in Belgrade - 315, B92.net has learned.



It is followed by Kragujevac, where 35 cases were registered, then Novi Sad with 25 new cases.



Sabac recorded 17 newly infected, and Prijepolje and Nis - 14 respectively.



Zrenjanin (13), Vranje (11) and Valjevo (10) have more than 10 cases, while other municipalities in Serbia have registered less than 10 newly infected with coronavirus.



Three people died in Serbia in 24 hours. 4.739 tests were done, and the percentage of those infected was 12.96 percent.