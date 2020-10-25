Society 1

More than half of the newly infected in Belgrade - numbers for other cities disclosed

The coronavirus does not stop spreading in the municipalities of Serbia, the most critical situation still in the capital.

Source: B92
Share
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Mityay_PG
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Mityay_PG

Of the 614 newly registered cases, more than half are in Belgrade - 315, B92.net has learned.

It is followed by Kragujevac, where 35 cases were registered, then Novi Sad with 25 new cases.

Sabac recorded 17 newly infected, and Prijepolje and Nis - 14 respectively.

Zrenjanin (13), Vranje (11) and Valjevo (10) have more than 10 cases, while other municipalities in Serbia have registered less than 10 newly infected with coronavirus.

Three people died in Serbia in 24 hours. 4.739 tests were done, and the percentage of those infected was 12.96 percent.

Read more
Comments 1
Read
Send your comment

Society

"Nobody is protected" VIDEO

Deputy Director of the "Batut" Institute, Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević, said that no one is protected from the virus and that everyone must adhere to the measures

Society Friday, October 23, 2020 16:44 Comments: 0
FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

Last warning

The tightening of measures was discussed at the last session of the Crisis Staff, says immunologist Srdja Jankovic.

Society Friday, October 23, 2020 11:41 Comments: 1
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ vectorfusionart

Dr Kon explained

A member of the Crisis Staff, epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon, explained today's decision of the staff not to introduce new measures, but to insist on punishment.

Society Thursday, October 22, 2020 16:22 Comments: 2
FOTO TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC
page 1 of 32 go to page