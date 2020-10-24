Society 0

The worst situation is in Belgrade - How things stand in other cities?

The most infected in the last 24 hours in Serbia are from Belgrade, where the number of infected amounted to 433.

Source: B92
Foto: Depositphotos/elenathewise
Foto: Depositphotos/elenathewise

A total of 757 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours.

According to the number of new patients, Kragujevac follows with 34 cases, and Novi Sad with 29 new cases.

22 cases of infection were recorded in Valjevo, while in Loznica that number remains at 13.

13 cases were registered in Trstenik, 12 in Nis, while 11 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Krusevac.

Other cities and towns throughout Serbia recorded under 10 newly infected.

