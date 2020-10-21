Society Dr Kon's message to the citizens of Belgrade and an explanation about the masks PHOTO "Dear citizens of Belgrade, take care of yourself and our health. WEAR MASKS!", Dr Kon wrote on Facebook and explained the differences in attitudes about masks. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | 09:00 Tweet Share Al Bello/Getty images

"Changing attitudes about masks are a consequence of the latest research, and especially unequivocal differences in the success of pandemic control where masks are widely used compared to countries where they are not used," the epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff wrote.



"The position of the WHO at the beginning of the pandemic was that it makes sense for the mask to be used only by an infected person to prevent the transmission of infection. Today, it is said that if everyone wears masks and keeps their distance, the protection is close to 99%. If the mask is worn by only one person, the protection for him is about 30% if the others do not wear mask", Predrag Kon added.

Menjanje stavova o maskama posledica su najnovijih istraživanja, a posebno nedvosmislenih razlika u uspešnosti... Posted by Predrag Kon on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

It should be noted that the largest number of newly infected with coronavirus is in Belgrade, and members of the Crisis Staff have been warning for days that the capital is threatened by an explosion of COVID-19.



The numbers are starting to be alarming again day by day, so the Prime Minister of Serbia stated on Tuesday night that according to the data, by 8 pm, the number of newly infected in Serbia is over 400.



The Crisis Staff has already tightened measures in the fight against the pandemic on several occasions.