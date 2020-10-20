Society Warning: Apocalyptic scenario in Serbia could happen in 15 days The Director of the Clinical Center in Kragujevac, Dr Predrag Sazdanović, says for RTS that the epidemic is slowly spreading all over Serbia. Source: RTS Tuesday, October 20, 2020 | 09:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Natasha Pisarenko, File

He also points out that he is very pessimistic and that we must be smart today so that we do not worry tomorrow. He also explained how the situation will develop if we "don't think about it".



"Let's imagine a situation where today is November 15 and that Serbia breaks all daily records in the number of newly infected and that you should celebrate your family's patron saint day, say Arandjelovdan, and you have no one to call, because everyone you know is either infected or in intensive care" , Sazdanovic said.



He pointed out that he cites this apocalyptic version, because it can happen in 15-20 days.



"If we are not smart today, if we do not wear masks today, we are not careful and avoid illegal gatherings, do not keep our distance and do not wash our hands, then it will happen that we will not have time to celebrate anything, because there will be mass infection and there will be many sick in the hospitals", Sazdanović added.



"Today is the time to be smart, so that tomorrow we would not think about what happened to us," the Director of the Clinical Center Kragujevac said.



He emphasized that the situation in Europe is dramatic all around Serbia, in the neighboring countries.



"I am very pessimistic, the measures are not respected, we see various nonsense through social networks. The conclusion is simple - here we have to be smart today so that we do not worry tomorrow," said Sazdanović.



When asked if the number of patients in Kragujevac is worrying, Sazdanović answered in the affirmative and stated that yesterday they had over 220 examinations in the respiratory center, as in July when the situation was very difficult.



"I am afraid that we will re-enter a rhythm that will put us in the same situation as it was in July in a few days. I said then that we were threatened by the Spanish and Italian scenario, now it is no longer that scenario, now it is the European scenario, because it's terrible everywhere", Sazdanovic added.



"If we do not come to our senses and are not responsible towards ourselves and our families, if we do not wear masks and avoid gatherings, it will be even harder for us," the Director of the Clinical Center Kragujevac concluded.