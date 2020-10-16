Society Crisis Staff Session started: A decision is awaited, Loncar signaled tougher measures The Crisis Staff started session at 9 am due to the growing number of newly infected with the coronavirus, there are more than 200 cases for two days in a row Source: RTS, Tanjug Friday, October 16, 2020 | 09:48 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Christian Bruna

The media speculate that the introduction of new measures will be considered at that session.



The Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, stated that all measures in the fight against coronavirus that could give results would be discussed, and that the attitude was to tighten the measures in a balanced way, in order to act preventively.



Loncar told RTS this morning that before the session, which started around 9 am, he heard from some members of the Crisis Staff and that they were of the opinion that we should not wait for the scenario with a huge number of patients to happen.



"The idea is to act preventively, find a balance, tighten measures, and we are sure that it will give results," said Loncar.



Asked what measures will be on the agenda, Loncar said that all measures that can give results will be discussed.



Yesterday, 203 new cases were registered, among 6.504 tested persons, while the day before that number was even higher - 245 new cases, of which 80 were hospitalized.



The increase in the number of infected and hospitalized patients was confirmed for Tanjug by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mirsad Djerlek, who stated that currently 359 patients suffering from COVID-19 are in hospitals, and only a week ago there were 270.



He reiterated that there were 67 newly infected people in Serbia on October 12, and that we had a worrying number of 245 infected people on Tuesday.



In the last week, 1.058 newly infected patients have been reported, so Djerlek points out that it is high time for citizens to "get serious and adhere to epidemiological measures."



Immunologist Srdja Janković said yesterday that wearing protective masks will soon be soon mandatory in the open when contacts are made.



Some of the additional measures, judging by the statements of the members of the Crisis Staff, could be a reduction of gatherings from 30 to a maximum of five people or a complete ban on gatherings, closing of cinemas and theaters, along with introducing more rigorous measures for entering Serbia.