More than 200 newly infected, two people died, more people on respirators

In the last 24 hours, 203 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded. Two people died.

There are 25 patients on respirators in hospitals all over Serbia, which is more than yesterday, when that number was 22.

6.504 people were tested.

The session of the Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus in Serbia will be held tomorrow. The session will be held considering the growing number of newly infected people in Serbia and the appearance of a large number of patients in several cities in Serbia.

Serbian "herd immunity"

Epidemiologist Predrag Kon stated that part of Serbian citizens had already been infected with COVID-19, meaning that a certain level of immunity already exists

It just takes one party...

Epidemiologist Tiodorović says numbers will continue to grow, it just takes one party for the coronavirus to erupt again, as most of the infected are now young.

