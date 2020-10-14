Society 0

"Threatening situation for the citizens": We have a new hotspot in Serbia

In September and early October, there were no positive COVID-19 cases in Valjevo, but yesterday there was a sharp increase in the number of infected - total 24.

Source: RTS, Tanjug
EPA-EFE Oliver Hoslet
EPA-EFE Oliver Hoslet

The director of the Institute for Public Health in Valjevo, Marija Gavrilović, stated that the sudden leap in the number of infected people is a threatening situation and called on the citizens to respect all epidemiological measures.

She stated for RTS that, out of 24 positives, three patients were hospitalized, and that an increased number of examinations was recorded.

"We are monitoring the epidemiological situation, the state of emergency is still in force, the ban on gatherings is still valid," Marija Gavrilović said.

