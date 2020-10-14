Society 0

Vučić also spoke out about the situation with the coronavirus

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, says that it is high time for the citizens to behave as responsibly as possible due to the presence of the coronavirus.

Source: B92
FOTO TANJUG/SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr
FOTO TANJUG/SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

Vučić says that hard times are coming, but that the numbers are not so dramatic yet.

"It is still not dramatic, we do not have a large number of hospitalized people, it is high time we behaved in the most responsible way, we will face and overcome this vicious disease," Vucic told RTS. According to him, it is good that we are constructing hospitals.

He pointed out that the coronavirus vaccine is being negotiated with the Chinese and the Russians, stating that the competent authorities of Serbia must give its approval, so that we can buy it.

"Now there is panic, when you look at the number of infected people in the whole of Europe. The situation is terrible... We are doing our best," Vucic said.

He appealed to all parents, grandparents to take care and respect protection measures.

