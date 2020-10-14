Society 0

Confirmed: 748 newly infected

In the past 24 hours, an absolutely record number of newly infected with coronavirus has been recorded in Croatia so far - 748.

Source: B92
Tom Pennington, Getty images
Four people died.

The head of the Croatian Institute of Public Health, Krunoslav Capak, said that another 748 cases of COVID-19 infection had been registered in Croatia in the past 24 hours.

Earlier today, before announcing the official results, he said that he expected a large number of newly infected, while the Croatian media came to the unofficial information that that number would be over 700, which turned out to be true.

In Croatia, there are currently 3.210 active cases, of which 441 patients are in hospital.

