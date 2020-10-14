Society Serbian "herd immunity" Epidemiologist Predrag Kon stated that part of Serbian citizens had already been infected with COVID-19, meaning that a certain level of immunity already exists Source: Beta Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | 09:02 Tweet Share TANJUG/TARA RADOVANOVIC

According to him, the Crisis Staff for the fight against this disease, of which he is a member, estimates that it estimates it is somewhere "between 15 and 20 percent", adding that it "should be measured".



"Thanks to that, the situation is more favorable than when it all started. We now have much more awareness among people, so the transmission of the virus is slowing down, but it is still not enough to stop the growth of patients. The problem is that we have a lot of violations of the prescribed measures", Kon said in an interview for today's "Politika" daily.



He also said that the leap in the number of patients in Belgrade will be seen during this week, and that he thinks that the total number of infected people in the whole of Serbia will be around 200 infected a day, "maybe some days that number will exceed 200". "We will monitor the situation and see to it that we slow down the virus as much as possible," Kon said.



He also said that his position was that "it is necessary to be as little as possible in places where the virus can be transmitted, and those are cafes indoors", adding that "a mask should be worn constantly in a cafe or restaurant".



"It has been proven that there is an increased risk of coronary heart disease at the moment when a person consumes food, for example," Kon explained.



On the conclusion that it is unclear whether he still claims that more people died from COVID-19 in Belgrade by June than was published, he said that the assessment that resulted from those statistics showed that there were more deaths than registered at that time.



"I've simply noted that the number of the so-called mortality surplus is higher. That means that a thorough revision is needed," Kon said.



"As for the current data, they are the only ones we have. We communicate with all health centers on a daily basis and these data fit with what is published. We do not have access to information systems, only IT people can enter that so-called database," Kon said.



He also stated that some experts expressed their opinion "without any valid arguments" that epidemiologists report accurate data, but that someone who has access to the database reduces them prior to the numbers being communicated to the public.