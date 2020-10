Society In Serbia, 67 newly infected with coronavirus, two people died 67 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia. Two people died. Source: B92 Monday, October 12, 2020 | 15:18 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Sascha Steinbach

5.263 people were tested.



326 people were hospitalized, and 20 are on a respirator.



1.199.799 tests have been done in Serbia so far, and a total of 34.854 cases of infection have been confirmed.