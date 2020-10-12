Society New show on B92 TV: "Agenda" on Mondays at 8 p.m. The new show "Agenda" on B92 TV will be broadcast on Monday at 8 pm, starting on October 12. Source: B92 Monday, October 12, 2020 | 12:27 Tweet Share Foto: B92 TV

"Agenda" is a show that will open all topics important for Serbia and its citizens once a week.



The agenda will include the most important current political developments and burning economic issues, related to the inevitable crisis caused by the COVID-19 virus, as well as general topics that are on the agenda every day.



Special attention will be paid to the inevitable social and cultural events, which we will follow from week to week and make the best choice for our viewers.



In the show "Agenda", the floor will be given to the actors of the event, politicians and representatives of various political movements, experts from socio-economic fields, artists and cultural workers, as well as other experts of various profiles.



The "agenda" will be shown on Monday at 8 pm, the author and host of the show is Dragan Karadzic, the editor-in-chief of B92 television.



The first guests will be Vladimir Kecmanović, writer, Nebojša Čović, former head of the coordination center for Kosovo and Metohija, and Ratko Dmitrović, journalist. The author of the show will discuss with his guests the issue who is bothered by a strong Serbia.