Society Belgrade entered the third wave Last week, Belgrade entered the third increase in coronavirus infections or the beginning of the third wave, and it is hard to believe that it will stop. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 12, 2020 | 11:48

This was stated today by the epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Predrag Kon.



When asked about the possible reintroduction of the state of emergency and curfew in the case of a large number of infected people, Kon said that it is a constant question, but that he does not know the answer to it.



"There are legal dilemmas, I don't know how to answer," Kon said on TV Pink.



He mentioned that we are now entering a situation when restrictive measures will be mentioned more and more often, because in the next two weeks we can really expect a serious increase and spread of this virus not only in Belgrade but in the whole of Serbia.



He explained that this is what awaits us in the natural flow, and that it depends on the implementation of preventive measures whether we will be able to slow down that natural flow.



Kon said that we will probably have less than 100 newly infected people today, but that it is because fewer patients come for testing on Saturdays and Sundays.



"The real numbers will arrive only from Tuesday," says Kon, and states that the increase in the number of infected people depends on whether or not preventive measures are implemented, related to wearing protective masks, keeping distance and hand hygiene.



He stated that we are in a situation where it is starting to boil all over Europe and that we are approaching winter when the transmission of all viruses is dominant, and that we are in trouble if we do not understand the importance of preventive measures at this time.



Kon says that if the entry of the virus into schools is suddenly very large, then there are serious problems related to the illness of teachers, so at some point in November it may be more rational to think about the temporary suspension of schools.



He mentioned that at this moment, these large groups with thousands of employees may be more important, because it seems that no measures are being implemented, so it is important to pay special attention to the transport of workers, since it used to be the most common way of virus transmission.



Asked about the drug remdesivir, which is used in the fight against COVID-19, and which is available to patients in Serbia as of today, Kon said that the attitude of infectologists is not to talk about the effects of treatment in the media.



He said that the tenth protocol in treatment is coming now and that the complex way of treatment that is recommended is constantly being improved.