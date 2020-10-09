173 newly infected today, one patient died
In the last 24 hours, coronavirus infection was confirmed in 173 people, one patient died.Source: B92
6.933 people were tested.
There are 21 patients on respirators.
A total of 761 people died.
In the last 24 hours, coronavirus infection was confirmed in 173 people, one patient died.Source: B92
6.933 people were tested.
There are 21 patients on respirators.
A total of 761 people died.
Epidemiologist Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević stated that since the start of school year, 98 children have been infected, 61 from primary, 37 from secondary schools
During his visit to the Clinical Center of Serbia, President Vučić said that there would be "some new virus", but that the Serbian health care system is ready.
In the last 24 hours, 6.139 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, 151 of them were positive. Two people died.
Deputy director of the "Batut" Institute, Darija Kisić Tepavčević, said that the most infected were in Belgrade - 54 percent or 66 people.
According to the latest data, in the last 24 hours, out of 6.700 tested, there are 121 newly infected with coronavirus.
Epidemiologist Darija Kisić Tepavčević says that all facilities can work until 11 pm, regardless of whether they have a garden or not.
A session of the Crisis Staff was announced for today on the occasion of the epidemiological situation in Serbia.
The most endangered city in Serbia in terms of coronavirus infection is Belgrade, where 57 new infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours