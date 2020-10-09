Society 0

173 newly infected today, one patient died

In the last 24 hours, coronavirus infection was confirmed in 173 people, one patient died.

Source: B92
EPA-EFE/ Chris J. Ratcliffe / POOL

6.933 people were tested.

There are 21 patients on respirators.

A total of 761 people died.

