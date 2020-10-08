Society 151 newly infected, two people died In the last 24 hours, 6.139 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, 151 of them were positive. Two people died. Source: B92 Thursday, October 8, 2020 | 16:24 Tweet Share Emanuele Cremashi/Getty images/Stringer

That is the largest number of newly infected since August 26, when 154 people were infected in one day.



According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and the "Batut" Institute, there are 21 patients on respirators in health institutions throughout Serbia.



291 people were hospitalized, of which 21 patients were on respirators, and the mortality rate was 2.21 percent.



Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, 34.344 people have fallen ill.