Society Today, 121 newly infected, one person died According to the latest data, in the last 24 hours, out of 6.700 tested, there are 121 newly infected with coronavirus. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 7, 2020 | 17:00

One person died, which brings total death toll to 758 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



Of the 283 patients who are in hospital, 20 are on a respirator.