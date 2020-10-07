Society Crisis Staff: We are introducing a new measure, it will take effect tomorrow VIDEO Epidemiologist Darija Kisić Tepavčević says that all facilities can work until 11 pm, regardless of whether they have a garden or not. Source: prva Wednesday, October 7, 2020 | 13:23 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/TV B92

That is the decision that was made at the session of the Crisis Staff and will be valid from tomorrow.



"Globally, we are still a country with a smaller number of infected people, but we can see a growth trend in the previous weeks. We see that the risk of the disease is 19 percent higher than the previous week," she said.



As she stated, that is an alarming information, having in mind our previous experience.



"Our best example is Israel, which had a favorable situation and now does not," she explained.



"Now is the key moment for all of us to do our best to respect preventive measures," she said.



She stated that the largest number of patients was from the area of Belgrade, but that there was no talk of introducing new measures for that city.



"I note that regardless of the fact that the pandemic lasts for a long time and we do not know when it will end, we must be responsible and patient and respect the measures, wear masks, avoid gathering of large number of people," she said.



The Crisis Staff will hold a press conference today at 3 pm, at which it will announce new information on the epidemiological situation in Serbia.



You can watch the conference live on B92.net and TV B92.