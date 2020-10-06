Society Today, 120 newly infected, one person died The most endangered city in Serbia in terms of coronavirus infection is Belgrade, where 57 new infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours Source: B92 Tuesday, October 6, 2020 | 15:23 Tweet Share Foto: Getty/Asanka Ratnayake Stringer

In the last 24 hours, 7.076 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, and 120 of them were positive.



One person died.



According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and the "Batut" Institute, there are 19 patients on respirators in health institutions throughout Serbia.



That is as much as 47 percent of the total number of newly infected in Serbia.



According to the media, 7 newly infected people were registered in Vranje, Nis and Kragujevac.



In Novi Sad 4, Prijepolje, Krusevac and Sremska Mitrovica 3 each.



In Merošina and Trstenik, two each.



The session of the Crisis Staff is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 am.