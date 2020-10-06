Society "I hope that Serbia will endure, coronavirus scares me more than anything" Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, said he hoped that Serbia would endure in the fight against COVID-19, adding that infection "scared him more than anything". Source: B92 Tuesday, October 6, 2020 | 14:38 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin: TV B92

"But we will prepare for that as well," Vucic told reporters briefly.



A new session of the Crisis Staff is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 am, due to more frequent announcements that the third peak of the coronavirus will surely hit Serbia.



"According to the Belgrade media, the session is scheduled for Wednesday, starting at 11 am, and the epidemiological situation in Serbia is on the agenda. It is also stated that the session comes at a time when Belgrade has become the main focus of the coronavirus.



By the way, it has been stated in the media for several days that the third peak of the coronavirus will inevitably hit Serbia and that it is expected in November.