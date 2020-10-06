Society First projections of the winter weather forecast October will be warmer than the average for our climate, the director of the Republic Hydro-meteorological Institute, Jugoslav Nikolić said. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 6, 2020 | 11:52 Tweet Share Foto:B92, arhiva

He adds that it is still early to give reliable information about the long-term weather forecast, but that statistics currently indicate that this winter could be a bit colder compared to the previous two or three.



Nikolic said that the weather situation that befell Western Europe, in terms of extremely large amounts of precipitation, bypasses our area. He stated that in the coming days, until Thursday, variable weather is expected with relatively small amounts of precipitation, and that from Friday to October 15 there will be dry and sunny weather, with the characteristics of Indian summer.



He added that from October 15 to the end of the month, it will again be changeable with a few dry and wet days, and that October, in general, will be warmer than the average for that month, when it comes to our climate.



When it comes to the long-term weather forecast, Nikolic said that it is too early to provide reliable information about that, because every year harmonization is done with all experts from Southeast Europe and the Mediterranean.



He added that, when it comes to winter, that harmonization will be around November 20, and that a long-term forecast will be issued then.



"Statistics currently indicate that this winter could be slightly colder than the previous two, three, with a slightly higher amount of snow, but we will know that only in the second half of November, when all experts analyze the situation and harmonize their expectations," Nikolic concluded.