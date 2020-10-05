Society 51 newly infected in Serbia, while two patients died In the last 24 hours, 5.349 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, 51 had a positive result, while unfortunately two people died Source: B92 Monday, October 5, 2020 | 15:26 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Sascha Steinbach

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and the "Batut" Institute, there are 20 patients on respirators in health institutions throughout Serbia.



289 patients with coronavirus were hospitalized.



The mortality rate is presently 2.23



To date, at 3 pm, a total of 33.952 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, and a total of 1.159.806 people have been tested, it was published on the website covid19.rs.