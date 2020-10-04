Society A new wave of the coronavirus is coming Epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon stated that a new strike of coronavirus awaits us in November. Source: Blic, RTS Monday, October 5, 2020 | 09:55 Tweet Share Screenshot TV Prva

The speed of the virus's return is shocking and everything can be reversed in two weeks. The problem is the hotspots in the surrounding countries, but also the arrival of winter, today's "Blic" writes.



Our well-known epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff told "Blic" that some measures, which have so far been at the level of recommendations, will have to become mandatory if the growth trend of coronavirus disease increases.



As he explained, it is about the obligatory wearing of masks both outdoors and indoors, which has been at the level of the recommendation so far.



Authorities previously pointed out that the epidemiological situation in Serbia is favorable for now, but the coronavirus has practically exploded in all countries of the former Yugoslavia. Due to that, but also as a result of other factors, the authorities say that the situation in several cities is being monitored due to the increase in the number of infected people.



Most newly infected people were re-registered in Belgrade, and the cities where the number of patients is growing are also Kraljevo, Nis, Novi Sad, Trstenik, Bujanovac and Vranje.



At this moment, the conditions for holding mass sports events have not been met, because there would be a great risk for the spread of the corona virus, says immunologist Srdja Janković, RTS reported.



The presence of coronavirus in 36 institutions and 11 employees has been confirmed in social protection institutions and homes for adults and the elderly.