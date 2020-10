Society One person died, 59 newly infected A total of 33.901 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Serbia by 3 pm on October 4, 2020 Source: B92 Sunday, October 4, 2020 | 16:27 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/Christian Bruna

Since the last report, samples of 2.667 people have been tested, out of which 59 are positive.



One person died in the last 24 hours.



By 3 pm in the Republic of Serbia, a total of 1.154.457 people were tested for coronavirus since the outbreak of the epidemic.



There are currently 19 patients on respirators.