Society Brnabic demands strengthened control Prime Minister Ana Brnabić asked the mayors and presidents of municipalities in Serbia to strengthen the control of compliance with preventive COVID-19 measures Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 1, 2020 | 18:18

According to them, Brnabić demands from the mayors and heads of municipalities to take the situation very seriously and use all possible resources so that the level of control of preventive measures in protection against coronavirus is at the highest possible level.



In that sense, she requested that the mandatory wearing of masks in public transport, as well as indoors, especially in shops and shopping centers, be strictly respected, and that this should apply to both employees and citizens.