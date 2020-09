Society 72 newly infected, no deaths According to the latest information, 72 new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Serbia, there were no deaths Source: B92 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 | 18:44 Tweet Share Foto: Getty/Lisa Maree Williams

In the last 24 hours, 6.561 samples were tested, and a total of 1.134.239 tests have been performed so far.



There are 21 patients on the respirator, and the mortality rate is 2.23 percent.



269 people were hospitalized.