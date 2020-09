Society 30 newly infected confirmed, one person died; As many as 21 new cases in Belgrade According to the latest information, 30 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, and one person has died Source: B92 Monday, September 28, 2020 | 18:11 Tweet Share Getty Images/Tom Pennington Staff

In the last 24 hours, 5.268 samples were tested, and 1.120.363 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



279 people were hospitalized, and there are 20 patients on the respirator.



The death rate in Serbia is 2.24 percent.



Out of 30 positive cases, as many as 21 cases are from Belgrade.