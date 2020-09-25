Society 0

Firefighters, military and police helicopter at the scene of the accident PHOTO/VIDEO

Firefighters and police vehicles at the location where Serbian Army aircraft crashed today, in the village of Brasina, between Mali Zvornik and Banja Koviljača.

Source: Tanjug
Share
FOTO TANJUG/ZVORNIKDANAS
FOTO TANJUG/ZVORNIKDANAS

A military and police helicopter are in charge of the accident site.

According to unofficial information from the scene, one of the two pilots catapulted and is being searched for. It is an inaccessible, wooded terrain.

According to RTS, immediately after the accident, a male person was admitted to the hospital, born in 1961, with burns to the chest, head and arms. In addition, as it is stated, that person has no other injuries and is conscious.

RTS also stated that the Army ordered the journalists to leave the scene of the accident, as well as that they were told not to report on it.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

One person died, 83 newly infected

In the past 24 hours, 6.663 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, 83 newly infected were registered, while one person died

Society Thursday, September 24, 2020 15:45 Comments: 0
Getty Images/ Tom Pennington
page 1 of 33 go to page