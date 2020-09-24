Society One person died, 83 newly infected In the past 24 hours, 6.663 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, 83 newly infected were registered, while one person died Source: B92 Thursday, September 24, 2020 | 15:45 Tweet Share Getty Images/ Tom Pennington

According to the latest information from the Ministry of Health, there are 22 patients on respirators.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Serbia, 745 people have died from COVID-19.



6.663 people were tested, a total of one million and 99.022.



There are now 294 people in hospital, while the mortality rate is 2.25 percent.