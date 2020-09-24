Society 0

One person died, 83 newly infected

In the past 24 hours, 6.663 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, 83 newly infected were registered, while one person died

Source: B92
Getty Images/ Tom Pennington
Getty Images/ Tom Pennington

According to the latest information from the Ministry of Health, there are 22 patients on respirators.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Serbia, 745 people have died from COVID-19.

6.663 people were tested, a total of one million and 99.022.

There are now 294 people in hospital, while the mortality rate is 2.25 percent.

