Society No deaths in Serbia today, 61 newly infected 61 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Serbia by 3 pm today. No casualties. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 | 14:36

In the past 24 hours, 6.814 people were tested.



There are currently 23 patients on respirators.



In Serbia, a total of 1.084.893 people were tested for coronavirus.



The total number of deaths is 743.