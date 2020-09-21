Society 0

In Serbia, 30 newly infected, two people died

In the past 24 hours, 30 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia. Two people died as a result of COVID-19 infection  

Source: B92
Ilustracija: Getty images/ Lisa Maree Williams
Ilustracija: Getty images/ Lisa Maree Williams

5.275 people were tested.

330 people were hospitalized, and there are currently 23 patients on respirators.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 1.078.079 people have been tested in Serbia, and a total of 32.938 cases of coronavirus have been registered. 743 people died as a result of the disease.

Current mortality rate is 2.26%

