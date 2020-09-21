Society In Serbia, 30 newly infected, two people died In the past 24 hours, 30 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia. Two people died as a result of COVID-19 infection Source: B92 Monday, September 21, 2020 | 15:58 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Lisa Maree Williams

5.275 people were tested.



330 people were hospitalized, and there are currently 23 patients on respirators.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 1.078.079 people have been tested in Serbia, and a total of 32.938 cases of coronavirus have been registered. 743 people died as a result of the disease.



Current mortality rate is 2.26%