Society Kon: We already have patients among those who returned from the seaside Epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon stated that there are reported cases of coronavirus among those who returned from the sea. Source: B92 Friday, September 18, 2020 | 16:05 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

"This surveillance system is not designed to bother or disturb anyone, but to be to the benefit of all of us. In Belgrade, there are already cases of illness among returnees from Montenegro, Egypt, Turkey...", Kon said.



He also spoke about penal policy.



"It's like driving around the city at 50 an hour, the one who drives 80 knows that he is committing a misdemeanor and will be sanctioned if he is caught. If he makes an accident, it will not be just a misdemeanor. So it is with you here, if someone reports the virus. Anyone who does not report should know he is in violation", he said.



He announced an growing number of those infected before the numerous winter feasts, as well as for Christmas and New Year.



As he says, in those 10 days, as long as they need to be taken care of, it is important to detect very mild cases.



"We are among the best in Europe now and we have to maintain that situation. We have found a model, we all hope that it will work flawlessly," Kon said.



He adds that everyone, when logging in and accessing the e-health portal, needs only three minutes, in 24 hours, to fulfill their commitment to register.