Society 0

62 newly infected, one person died

In the last 24 hours, 7.411 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia and the results in 62 people were positive. One person died.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Depositphotos/kornienkoalex
Foto: Depositphotos/kornienkoalex

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and the "Batut" Institute, there are 20 patients on respirators in hospitals throughout Serbia.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Serbia, a total of 1.063.667 persons who met the criteria have been tested, and a total of 32.757 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

The total number of dead since the beginning of the pandemic is 739, it was published on the Covid19.rs website.

331 people infected with coronavirus were hospitalized, and 20 patients were on respirators.

The mortality rate stands at 2.26.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

82 newly infected, two died

In the last 24 hours, 6.877 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, 82 people were positive, and two patients died.

Society Thursday, September 17, 2020 15:59 Comments: 0
Foto: Getty/Emanuele Cremaschi Stringer

Dr Kon: It's enforceable

Predrag Kon says that a new control measure re: COVID-19 is enforceable, meaning that citizens report to the health care system upon their return from abroad

Society Wednesday, September 16, 2020 09:50 Comments: 0
Screenshot TV Prva
page 1 of 32 go to page