Society 62 newly infected, one person died In the last 24 hours, 7.411 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia and the results in 62 people were positive. One person died. Friday, September 18, 2020 | 15:00

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and the "Batut" Institute, there are 20 patients on respirators in hospitals throughout Serbia.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Serbia, a total of 1.063.667 persons who met the criteria have been tested, and a total of 32.757 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.



The total number of dead since the beginning of the pandemic is 739, it was published on the Covid19.rs website.



331 people infected with coronavirus were hospitalized, and 20 patients were on respirators.



The mortality rate stands at 2.26.