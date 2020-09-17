Society 82 newly infected, two died In the last 24 hours, 6.877 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, 82 people were positive, and two patients died. Source: B92 Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 15:59 Tweet Share Foto: Getty/Emanuele Cremaschi Stringer

Currently, 320 patients are hospitalized, 21 of whom are on respirators.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, one million and 56.256 people have been tested who met the criteria for case definition.



Since the onset of the pandemic in early March, a total of 32.695 cases of COVID-19 virus have been registered in Serbia, 738 people have died, and the mortality rate stands at 2.26 percent.