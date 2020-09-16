Society Today more than 100 newly infected, one person died In Serbia, 7.682 people were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, of which 102 had a positive result. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 | 17:25 Tweet Share Getty Images/Emanuele Cremaschi

Unfortunately, one person passed away. There are 23 patients on respirators in hospitals across Serbia.



The total number of deaths from that infection is 736, and since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 32.613 cases of the disease have been confirmed.



From yesterday until today, 7.682 people have been tested for coronavirus.



A total of 341 people were hospitalized, and 23 were on respirators.



The mortality rate is 2.26 percent.