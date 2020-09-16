Society EU decides: Serbian citizens blocked The EU has not returned Serbia to the list of third countries that are allowed free entry into the EU, Tanjug has learned in Brussels. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 16, 2020 | 13:03 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/Fredex

Although the issue of returning Serbia to the list of countries for which there are no restrictions on entry was raised in the working bodies of the EU Council, the ambassadors of the member states removed this topic from today's meeting.



"The ambassadors did not discuss that topic, so there are no changes on the list," German diplomatic sources told Tanjug.



Diplomatic sources state that some member states, led by Greece, advocated that the borders of the EU be opened to the citizens of Serbia due to the improvement of the epidemiological situation.



"The prevailing assessment is that the situation" has not stabilized enough", both in Serbia and in the EU", the EU Council told Tanjug unofficially.



It is added that the latest figures on the epidemiological situation in Serbia, which Brussels has, go "a little over" the EU criteria of 16 infected per 100 thousand inhabitants.



The list of third countries for free entry into the EU is revised every two weeks.