Society Leap in the number of newly infected - today 74, two people died In the last 24 hours, 7.709 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, 74 of them were positive, while unfortunately two people died Source: B92 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 | 18:05

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and the "Batut" Institute, there are 28 patients on respirators in hospitals across the country, the same number as yesterday.



Thus, the total number of victims of the coronavirus increased to 735, it was published on the website covid-19.rs.



In the same period, 7.709 persons were tested, a total of one million and 41.697 persons who met the criteria for the case definition.



Since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in Serbia, a total of 32.501 people have become ill.