Society Marking a new national holiday today; 4.000 flags will be flaunted Serbian Unity, Freedom and National Flag Day will be marked both in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska today Tuesday, September 15, 2020 | 09:22

As of today, September 15 will be marked every year in memory of the day when the Salonica Front was broken through in the First World War, back in 1918.



The leaders of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska agreed at a meeting in late August in Belgrade to mark a joint national holiday - September 15, the day the Salonica front was breached in the World War I.



“We have made a decision to propose September 15th as the date of the new national holiday in Serbia, i.e. the date of victory on the Salonica Front (in the first world war),” said Serbian President Vucic at a joint press conference after the meeting of state leaders with the political representatives of the Republic of Srpska.



The President added that celebrating a joint national holiday would provide an opportunity for both the Republic of Srpska and Serbia to achieve better political and economic results and to get closer to each other, without violating any legal act.

4.000 Serbian flags, illuminated bridges

Deputy Mayor Goran Vesić announced that the most important streets in Belgrade will be decorated with 4.000 Serbian flags on Tuesday, the Day of Serbian Unity.



Vesić stated on his Facebook profile that on that occasion, the Bridge on Ada, Branko's Bridge, the Palace of Albania, the House of the National Assembly and the fountain on Slavija will be illuminated in the colors of the Serbian flag.



"All state institutions and public facilities will be decorated with Serbian flags, while the anthems of Serbia and Republika Srpska will be aired from the fountain on Slavija," Vesić announced.