Society In Serbia, 29 newly infected, no deaths in the last 24 hours A total of 32.437 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in Serbia by 3 pm on September 14, 2020 Source: B92 Monday, September 14, 2020 | 17:09

Since the last report, samples of 5.930 people have been tested, out of which 29 are positive. There have been no deaths from the COVID 19 in the last 24 hours.



By 3 pm, a total of 1.033.988 people who met the criteria for case definition were tested for coronavirus in the Republic of Serbia.



There are currently 28 patients on respirators.



Total number of deaths is 733.