Society Today the decision of the Crisis Staff on self-isolation is expected The Crisis Staff for fighting COVID-19 epidemic will consider today the introduction of a 10-day obligatory self-isolation for citizens returning from vacation Source: Tanjug Monday, September 14, 2020 | 08:24

This measure will apply to all those returning from Croatia and Montenegro.



As the Ministry of Health of Serbia announced yesterday, the slight increase of newly infected with coronavirus in the country is a consequence of the return of citizens from vacations from those countries.



The ministry once again appealed to all who return to the country to be in solidarity and reduce the movement in the first seven days after their return, to reduce contacts to a minimum or to be tested immediately.



A total of 32.336 confirmed COVID 19 cases were registered in Serbia by 3 pm on 13 September.



Since the last report, samples of 3.082 people have been tested, out of which 108 are positive and two people have died.



There are a total of 28 patients on respirators.



A total of 1.021.990 people were tested in the Republic of Serbia.



Total number of deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic is 732.



A total of 390 patients are currently hospitalized.