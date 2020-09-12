Society 0

Today, 72 newly confirmed cases of infection, one person died

In the last 24 hours, 6.068 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, 72 of them were positive, while unfortunately one person died.

Ilustracija: GettyImages/ Tom Pennington / Staff
According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and the "Batut" Institute, there are 29 patients on respirators in hospitals throughout Serbia, four less than yesterday.

Today, there was a slight decrease in the number of infected compared to yesterday, when there were 92 new cases.

The day before, on Thursday, there were 58, and on Wednesday - 84, so the number of infected continues to change from day to day.

A total of 32.300 coronavirus infections were confirmed in Serbia, 731 people died, and 1.024.976 citizens were tested.

