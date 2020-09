Society In Serbia, 92 newly infected, one person died In the last 24 hours, 92 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia. One person died. Source: B92 Friday, September 11, 2020 | 17:37 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ John Moora

9.507 people were tested, and the total number of tested reached 1.018.908.



45 people were hospitalized, and there are 33 patients on respirators.



A total of 32.228 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia since March 6, and 730 people have died as a result of COVID-19.