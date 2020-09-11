Society Media: Crisis Staff will have to react, 75.000 Serbs stay in the most risky country At Crisis Staff session to be held on Monday, the possible introduction of quarantine for returnees from abroad, primarily from Montenegro, will be discussed Source: Tanjug Friday, September 11, 2020 | 09:24 Tweet Share Depositphotos/alexeynovikov

According to the media, the reason for thinking about introducing such a measure is that in recent days Montenegro has been recording a growing number of newly infected with the coronavirus, so now almost every third person tested is positive for the COVID-19 virus.



75.000 tourists from Serbia are currently staying in Montenegro, and due to the current epidemiological situation in which about 200 people get coronavirus every day in that country with 628.000 inhabitants, it is possible to introduce quarantine, Kurir writes.



"So far, no one has proposed quarantine for our citizens returning from Montenegro and other countries where they are on vacation. What position on quarantine will be on Monday at the crisis staff session will depend on the current epidemiological situation in those countries and in our country", epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović said.



The Serbian Telegraph reports similarly, writing, referring to a source from the Government of Serbia, that even if quarantine is introduced, it will not last for 15 days, but for five or seven.



The Informer reports the opinion of experts that we should not go to Montenegro at this moment, and that the epidemiological situation in Serbia could worsen with the arrival of those returning from the seaside.