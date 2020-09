Society 58 newly infected, one person died In Serbia, 58 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, based on 7.967 tests performed in the last 24 hours, it was published today on covid-19.rs website Source: B92 Thursday, September 10, 2020 | 15:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija Foto: depositphotos/DragonImages

One person died, bringing the total death toll to 729.



There are 35 patients on respirators.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 1.009.401 people have been tested, and the disease has been confirmed in 32.136 patients.