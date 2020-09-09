Society It was decided what the classes at the universities would look like In the upcoming school year, the University of Belgrade will work according to a combined model of teaching, adapted to the specifics of each individual faculty Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 9, 2020 | 18:30 Tweet Share Depositphotos/ EnginKorkmaz

The program of classes also depends on the epidemiological situation, it was decided at today's session of the Senate.



This means that theoretical classes will be organized online, and practical classes - live.



The rector of the University of Belgrade, Ivanka Popović, said that everyone should make an effort to start the school year on time, as well as that the exercises be carried out in the best possible conditions, because with the arrival of cold weather, she says, growing number of positive cases of COVID-19 is envisaged.



She stated that the faculty management must monitor whether all teachers and professors hold online classes, because, as she stated, online classes does not mean sending "Power point" presentations and learning materials.



The deans were interested in how to behave if an infected student appeared in the exercise group and whether the students from that group should go into isolation.



Epidemiologist Mila Paunić from the Student Polyclinic says that, if epidemiological measures were applied - wearing masks, keeping a distance of two meters, hygiene, then only the infected student goes into isolation, while the others can continue working.



Professor Tatjana Pekmezović from the Medical Faculty in Belgrade explained that the situation is different if two infected students appear in the group.



"Two infected students means that there has been a local transmission and everyone must be under supervision and in isolation," she explained.