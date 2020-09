Society Today 84 new cases of coronavirus infection, one person died In the last 24 hours, the presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 84 people, while one person died. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 9, 2020 | 16:52 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA/ Oliver Hoslet

Since the last report, 8.285 coronavirus tests have been performed.



Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than a million people have been tested for coronavirus.