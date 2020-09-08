Society 0

53 newly infected, two died

In the last 24 hours, 8.342 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, 53 of them were positive, while, unfortunately, two patients died.

Source: B92
Foto: Getty/ Lauren De Cicca
Foto: Getty/ Lauren De Cicca

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and the "Batut" Institute, there are 38 patients on respirators in hospitals throughout Serbia.

437 patients were hospitalized, while the mortality rate reached 2.27 percent.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic, a total of 31.994 people positive for coronavirus have been registered in Serbia.

