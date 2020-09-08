Society Dr Janković: We cannot avoid it, it is just a question of November or December Director of the Clinic for Anesthesia and Intensive Care of Niš Clinical Center, Professor Radmilo Janković, claims COVID-19 epidemic in Serbia is calming down. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 8, 2020 | 11:34 Tweet Share Foto: Getty/Tom Pennington Staff

He said that it is certain that we will not avoid the third peak that awaits us at the end of the year.



Jankovic told RTS that the situation in the south of Serbia is calmer than a month ago.



"Currently, we have 39 patients at the Clinical Center in Niš, eight of whom are in the intensive care unit. Five are still on mechanical ventilation. These are mostly patients who were admitted a few weeks ago. We have patients who have been on mechanical ventilation for more than a month", Janković explained.



He said that it might be too pessimistic to say that some trends are slowly being noticed, which might indicate a new wave of infection.



Jankovic stated that the situation in other COVID hospitals in the south of Serbia, in Vranje, Leskovac and Krusevac, is stable.



He believes that the Clinical Center in Niš is individually the hospital that was the busiest, especially the intensive care unit because all difficult patients from the whole of southeastern Serbia were accommodated there.



Jankovic stated that they had more than 1.000 patients in the intensive care unit.



"It seems to me that the first peak was harder for everyone because we may have been a little surprised. Better organization in the second peak allowed us to treat mostly the most difficult and demanding patients. Medium-heavy patients were kept in the local hospital, which gave us the opportunity to save many human lives", Dr Janković pointed out.



He emphasized that we will not avoid the third peak of the epidemic and that the only question is whether it will be in November or December.



"I think that our entire health care system, especially in the second peak, has shown a certain stability, strength and mutual solidarity," Dr Janković points out.



He thinks that it is problematic that many people, especially high school students, will report to respiratory clinics with symptoms of respiratory disease.



"The question is how we will distinguish between coronavirus cases and the common cold or flu cases, but it is realistic that the number of patients will grow," Janković explained.