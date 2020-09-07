Society One person died, 36 newly infected According to the latest information, 36 people have been infected in Serbia, while 6.198 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours Source: B92 Monday, September 7, 2020 | 16:07 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Emanuele Cremaschi

One person died in the same period.



487 people were hospitalized, and there are 33 patients on the respirator. The death rate is 2.27 percent.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic, a total of 31.941 cases of coronavirus have been registered, and a total of 984.798 people have been tested.



The number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic is 725.